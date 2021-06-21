The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Looking for a job? Startup nation is on a hiring spree

While Israel's hi-tech sector soars, breaking its own fundraising records every month, companies are having trouble recruiting the talent they need to catch up with their ambitions.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 21, 2021 15:28
Israeli start-ups have raised more than $10.8 billion in investment capital since the start of the year, and are on pace to raise more than twice as much as a year ago. However,  the tech sector has as many as 13,000 open positions it couldn't fill, and 60% of Israeli hi-tech firms say they have trouble recruiting for R&D positions, according to a recent report by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central.
Hundreds of companies around the Tel Aviv area, Israel's hi-tech center, are currently looking to hire. Among them, Verbit, which has developed an AI-powered real-time transcription and captioning platform and recently raised $ 157 million at a $1 billion valuation, aims to recruit 200 employees by the end of the year for a wide range of positions such as business and product roles, support research and development and help prepare the company for a public offering.
AppsFlyer, a mobile marketing analytics platform, is planning on recruiting 300 new employees in Israel by the end of the year. Most of those will be for the company's R&D departments, which currently include 400 employees, developing the company's marketing measurement software.
Cybersecurity company Cybereason is currently recruiting for over 150 positions in Israel, including C ++ developers, Backend developers, Frontend, JAVA, DevOps experts, product managers, big data experts, UX designers and more.
OpenWeb, which offers a social engagement platform that builds online communities around digital content, aims to recruit 100 employees by the end of the year from various positions. The company's product is used by more than 100 million monthly active users across more than 700 publishers.
Cato Networks, another unicorn in the field of cloud communications and security services, is looking to recruit more than 100 engineers in Israel. Fintech powerhouse Payoneer, which is planning an IPO on the Nasdaq market in the coming months, is looking to hire more than 300 employees. And B2B data company Zoominfo, which develops go-to-market intelligence solutions, plans to recruit more than 180 employees in Israel.
And the list goes on. For experienced engineers, it is definitely a job-seekers market in Israel right now.


