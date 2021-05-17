Macaque injured from rocket shrapnel expected to make recovery

A macaque injured from rocket shrapnel that landed at Ramat Gan's Safari Park during the first week of Operation Guardian of the Walls is expected to make a full recovery, according to the park.
Surgery was conducted in order to remove rocket shrapnel fragments from the macaque's spine. After a day of recuperation, the macaque's condition improved.
The macaque's mood also appeared to improve after she was seen by staff bouncing and walking around the safari, as well as spending time with other macaque under the supervision of experts.
The staff said that she has been receiving painkillers and antibiotics, as well as her favorite food. They also noted that in the coming days the macaque will return to her normal routine. Over 2,900 Qassam rockets have been fired into Israel since hostilities between Israel and Gaza broke out on Monday, leading to the deaths of 10 Israeli civilians, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Sunday. In addition to the casualties, 294 Israelis have been injured as a result of rocket fire, of which 101 were wounded by shrapnel and another 181 injured while running to bomb shelters.
