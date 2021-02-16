Magen David Adom to deploy special ATVs due to winter weather

Israel's emergency healthcare service Magen David Adom (MDA) is expected to deploy special ATVs in light of the upcoming winter weather on Wednesday, which may include snow in Jerusalem, according to a press release from the service on Monday.

Some 14 ATVs carrying special tool kits will be used, which will transport trained paramedics to location of people needing medical assistance.

More recently, the ATVs have already been used to aid people along coastal cities and near forests. As weather reports indicate the possibility of snow this week, MDA deployed ATV paramedics to locations in Jerusalem Safed, Beit Gan and Shimshit.

The drivers of the ATVs have already been trained in conducting the vehicle safely, transporting the injured and driving on all types of terrain.

"The special ATVs have been specially adapted and equipped for MDA needs with red lights, a siren and special equipment to which the stretcher connects and are designed to operate in complex terrain conditions and difficult offense conditions," explains Eli Ben Simhon, head of MDA's motorcycle and ATV unit.

Eli Bein, MDA Director-General, also noted the importance of the ATVs, saying "Magen David Adom is ready for the weather that is expected to hit the country in the coming days. Recently, we have significantly expanded the special tools and conducted extensive training for staff, in order to handle emergencies in all conditions. When It is stormy, we wish you a continued healthy and protected winter."

