Man stabs three family members in domestic violence incident in Jerusalem

A man stabbed three family members in a domestic violence incident in Jerusalem on Friday night, according to Israel Police and Magen David Adom (MDA).

A man and a woman in their thirties, allegedly a couple, were found serious injured and were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to their upper body in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood of Jerusalem. The woman is reportedly the suspect's sister. A 45-year old woman was lightly injured with a hand wound and an eight-month-old child was found seemingly uninjured, yet was still taken to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested on the scene, police reported. Officers arrived at the scene and were forced to break into the apartment the family was residing in after emergency services received reports of a domestic disturbance.



According to According to MDA paramedic Lior Levy, when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and two women "sitting close to the square on the street, conscious but suffering from injuries to their upper body. An infant was crying in his mother's arms," Israeli media reported.

"We immediately started life-saving medical treatment which included stemming the bleeding and applying bandages. We put them in ambulances and evacuated them urgently to the nearby hospital as their condition was severe," Levy said.

The paramedic added that they examined the infant and found no sign of injury, yet the infant was sent to the hospital anyway. He added that the 45-year-old woman, suffering from "a minor injury," was found only after the emergency services performed a scan of the street.

