“I am pleased to take the first step on the path to lowering vacation costs in Israel, in accordance with the policy recently presented by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his talks with me," said Razvozov, "Vacationing in Israel cannot be only for the rich."

Israeli hotels across Israel will provide sweeping discounts for tourists in an effort to combat repercussions from the coronavirus pandemic, the Tourism Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.A discount for tourists of up to 15% for hotels will be made available, with exception of those in the Dead Sea and Eilat areas,The initiative comes at the request of Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), and the Israeli Hotel Association will provide the specific relevant information regarding promotions, discounts and other benefits at each hotel.