Israel welcomes a new hotel chain

The new chain includes five unique hotels with 430 rooms covering a total of more than 28,000 sq.m. (300,000-plus square feet). The hotels are located in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv , Tiberias, Nahariya and Hadera.

The chain is owned by an Israeli businessman who wanted to perpetuate his late father’s name by naming the business enterprise after him. The past few months have seen the hotels undergo wide-scale upgrades with renovations to the tune of some NIS 100 million.

“I’m excited to launch the Jacob Hotel chain,” said company representative Tali Pessach. “Right now we’re examining options for expanding the chain. We look forward to Israelis filling our hotels, enjoying themselves, and appreciating quality that is true value for money.”

Anat Shaul is CEO of the chain’s Ramada Hadera, and Tali Kadosh began as CEO of Sea Life Nahariya a week ago. Of the five hotels in the chain, four have female CEOs.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}