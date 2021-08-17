The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA calls for people to donate blood amid Rh-negative shortage

Magen David Adom is suffering from a lack of A-, B- and O- blood types, which are essential for saving lives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2021 21:57
MDA mobile blood donation units (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
MDA mobile blood donation units
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom's (MDA) blood services announced that they are suffering from a shortage of Rh-negative blood types and called for people who have A-, B- and O- to donate blood on Tuesday.
The shortage is due to a reduced number of donors in the past two weeks, which is expressed by an immediate lack in the aforementioned types, which make up only 15% of total blood donors.
There is no replacement for blood, which is used by emergency services and hospitals to save the lives of people who need blood urgently. Every blood bag can be used to save up to three people, and if there is a shortage of blood, it impedes the work of emergency services and results in the delaying of essential operations.
MDA is asking everyone who is healthy, qualifies according to the Health Ministry's requirements, and who has gone 28 days, either since a positive COVID-19 test or entry into isolation, to go and donate blood at any of the various donation points set up around the country in accordance with COVID restrictions.
"The sick and the injured need blood for life-saving treatments," said Ayelet Shinar, Vice President of the MDA Blood Services. "Patients with Rh-negative blood types need to get blood from donors with similar types that make up 15% of Israeli donors. In order to supply blood to the patients and to keep the necessary amounts on hand, we badly need at least 200 donors of these types every day, and ask anyone who can to go to one of the MDA donation spots and donate blood to save lives."
"Every donation can save a life and help someone else," said MDA President Eli Bean. "This is the time for mutual aid."
In order to see where to donate go to http://www.mdais.org/dam or call 03-9101101.


Tags mda Donations Blood Type
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by