MDA calls for people to donate blood amid Rh-negative shortage

Magen David Adom's (MDA) blood services announced that they are suffering from a shortage of Rh-negative blood types and called for people who have A-, B- and O- to donate blood on Tuesday.

The shortage is due to a reduced number of donors in the past two weeks, which is expressed by an immediate lack in the aforementioned types, which make up only 15% of total blood donors.

There is no replacement for blood, which is used by emergency services and hospitals to save the lives of people who need blood urgently. Every blood bag can be used to save up to three people, and if there is a shortage of blood, it impedes the work of emergency services and results in the delaying of essential operations.

MDA is asking everyone who is healthy, qualifies according to the Health Ministry's requirements, and who has gone 28 days, either since a positive COVID-19 test or entry into isolation, to go and donate blood at any of the various donation points set up around the country in accordance with COVID restrictions.

"The sick and the injured need blood for life-saving treatments," said Ayelet Shinar, Vice President of the MDA Blood Services. "Patients with Rh-negative blood types need to get blood from donors with similar types that make up 15% of Israeli donors. In order to supply blood to the patients and to keep the necessary amounts on hand, we badly need at least 200 donors of these types every day, and ask anyone who can to go to one of the MDA donation spots and donate blood to save lives."

"Every donation can save a life and help someone else," said MDA President Eli Bean. "This is the time for mutual aid."