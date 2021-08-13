The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Young people come to Israel to volunteer on MDA ambulances

Young people from around the world came to Israel to learn to be first responders on Megan David Adom ambulance teams and volunteer with them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 04:47
Young people from all around the world came to Israel this summer to volunteer with Magen David Adom teams, helping treat injured Israelis as first responders on ambulance teams. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Young people from all around the world came to Israel this summer to volunteer with Magen David Adom teams, helping treat injured Israelis as first responders on ambulance teams.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Young people from all around the world came to Israel this summer to volunteer with Magen David Adom (MDA), helping treat injured Israelis as first responders on ambulance teams. Israeli Experience and MDA partnered to run the program which trains the young people and pairs them with MDA ambulances for five weeks of volunteering.
"We feel a great sense of pride in the hundreds of young people who have decided to spend their summer acquiring remarkable experiences in an extraordinary setting," said MDA Deputy Director-General and head of Community Division, Dr. Eli Yaffe. 
"Instead of going to the beach and hanging out at parties, they have chosen the value of saving lives and helping others in the State of Israel, and also they constitute an overseas reserve for MDA in times of emergency and disaster," said Yaffe.
One participant from the UK was moved by the experience when he was called to help a Holocaust survivor
“We arrived at the scene and found a 102-year-old woman who had fallen," said the participant. "The person there who had called us explained that she was a Holocaust survivor. I was shook because there were quite a few Holocaust victims in my family and it’s an issue very close to my heart. I realized that if I can save a Holocaust survivor here in Israel, I’m doing something really meaningful.”
A biomedical engineering student from the US said that she was able to gain valuable experience by participating in the program.  "I feel like I’m learning a lot here every shift. The other day was the first time I ever did artificial respiration. It’s exciting to be able to help people,” she said.


