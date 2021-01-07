MDA completes campaign to vaccinate nursing homes across Israel

Magen David Adom (MDA) finished its campaign on Thursday to vaccinate Israeli elderly currently housed in nursing homes and sheltered institutions across the country against COVID-19.The national health service announced that it had administered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the entirety of the elderly population situated in its territory, all within the past ten days. The second round of vaccinations are intended to roll out into these elderly communities next week. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to reach the advertised efficacy, as the company has said directly it does not know if just one shot of the vaccine will defend against the coronavirus.MDA reports that it had given the first dose to around 150,000 nursing home and sheltered residents in total, across Israel. This initiative is a part of the Health Ministry's Avot v'Imahot (Fathers and Mothers Shield) program, which trains volunteers how to administer vaccines fast, effectively and professionally."This marks an important day when the elderly, parents, grandparents of all of us - who are currently in a high risk group and a top priority in terms of receiving the first doses of vaccine - are already receiving the second vaccine within the next ten days, and will then be vaccinated and protected," said Director General Eli Bin.
