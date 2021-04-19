MDA delivers food baskets to Israeli-Arab city of Sakhnin during Ramadan

MDA volunteers in the Israeli-Arab city of Sakhnin are helping deliver food to families in need during the month of Ramadan.The program delivers, tahini, sugar, salt, halva, soups, drinks and sweets, among other items to low income families unable to purchase the items for themselves. MDA, working alongside local aid organizations in Sakhnin, personally collected and packed the first round of food baskets set to go out to the families this year, marking its fifth year for the initiative. Last year, 600 food packages were collected and distributed. This year MDA hopes to reach even more families, it said.Senior medic Ahmed Badarna noted that MDA has launched an informational campaign appealing for food donations for the public, asking for certain products specifically used during the month of Ramadan, so that "all residents would be able to eat a respectable meal.""The important and social initiative of the MDA teams in Sakhnin, who work around the clock every year, day and night, to help all the residents of the city place a dignified and worthy holiday meal on their table is a pride for us," said MDA director-general Eli Bin. "MDA is an organization whose life-saving activities are intertwined with the lives of Israeli residents of all faiths. We will continue to help and assist the needy throughout the country in the future. The MDA family wishes everyone Ramadan Karim."
