The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meet the Ariel University professor leading chemical detection research

Chemical detection sensing is needed to trace spoilage in mass food or beverage production facilities and may also alert to potential hazards in smaller workplaces.

By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE  
MARCH 4, 2021 15:18
Prof. Mindy Levine. (photo credit: ARIEL UNIVERSITY MEDIA OFFICE)
Prof. Mindy Levine.
(photo credit: ARIEL UNIVERSITY MEDIA OFFICE)
 Prof. Mindy Levine, born to a lawyer mother and physician father, grew up in West Hempstead, Long Island. 
She married during her doctoral studies in chemistry at Columbia University, NY. During her postdoctoral studies at MIT, the couple lived in Brookline, Mass. Afterward, when they moved to the small town of Sharon, Mindy became a tenured faculty member at the University of Rhode Island. 
By that time her hard work and tenacity had resulted in a very impressive CV.
Despite a few Israeli vacations, Mindy had never lived here, though she maintains that she “wanted to live in Israel my whole life.” However, in 2018, accompanied by her husband and three children, she spent a five-month sabbatical at Bar-Ilan University. She taught two graduate classes in English, while her computer engineer husband worked remotely for Intel US. The children were happy in Givat Shmuel, and her two older boys managed well in school.
Upon her return to the US, Mindy was determined to return to Israel the following year to make aliyah. This heartfelt decision proved controversial, however, occurring concurrently with the end of her 12-year marriage.
True to her resolution, she arrived here in August 2019 with her children, where she was faced with the task of “trying to parent them in a different country.” “But I dared to do it,” she says with bravado.
Mindy describes the initial trauma of their arrival at “a pretty terrible rental apartment – a third floor walk-up – with 15 suitcases,” in the blazing heat of summer. 
“I carried the cases upstairs and the boys helped,” she says, “but I hadn’t realized that the apartment had no fridge, no stove and only one air conditioner.” 
Although Mindy had rented some furniture, she had to busy herself finding some second-hand appliances on Facebook. She remembers ruefully how they sat on the floor that first Friday night eating their frugal supper of chicken nuggets, potato burekas and frozen peas.
Mindy was delighted when their home in Sharon was sold, as this enabled her to buy an apartment in Givat Shmuel and improve their quality of life. She did that with record speed. They could now jettison the rental with its moldy interior. Accordingly, they moved the week of Purim, right before the first, most serious COVID-19 lockdown. In other respects too, life was looking up. “I had friends from the sabbatical, the Givat Shmuel community is fabulous, and my sixth-grader had an easy adjustment in the same school with the same friends. My third-grader enrolled in a circus course which interested him. The youngest was managing in first grade.”
Though Mindy reports that “the first semester of teaching in Hebrew was hard, as I had to master the requisite technical vocabulary,” she quickly adjusted to her new job instructing 75 premedical students at Ariel University. She was able to teach in person at the start of the academic year. Of course, by the dawning of the second semester she had to learn to convey the curriculum via Zoom, though some labs remained frontal. “Corona’s made things a little more tiring,” she admits.
Mindy directs a lab at Ariel University, focusing on analytical chemistry, or chemical sensors. Chemical detection sensing is needed to trace spoilage in mass food or beverage production facilities and may also alert to potential hazards in smaller workplaces. Homemade alcoholic drinks are an example of the latter.
“I chose research because I had an almost pathological fear of being bored,” she explains. “I had considered medicine, but really wanted to be doing something new every day. I thought about industry too, but to be honest, I wanted the regular interactions with students and the mentoring opportunities that I get from academia.” 
In addition, she hopes to revive the Party Elements, a small business she had in America doing science birthday parties, whether in English or Hebrew. Mindy loves to incorporate “the element of fun” in her parties, geared mainly for ages six through nine. She puts on a show with a demonstration, followed by a hands-on activity for the group – all based on a theme, such as dinosaur science. The youngsters can “hatch” dinosaurs from ice eggs using colored salt water, for example, discover dinosaur “bones” or participate in controlled explosions. “My sixth-grader likes to assist,” she adds.
As in most families, COVID-19 presents its challenges. “My kids are around all the time, and seem to need something all the time. My oldest child doesn’t go to sleep early either, so he’s generally talking to me until 11 p.m. or asking for something (usually food). I have been fortunate in being able to work from home, but it’s hard to be focused without getting interrupted,” she says.
“My ex-husband comes to visit the children, and my parents visit when they can. They are not Israeli citizens, so it is not always so easy, but they were here last February and again for the holidays. When they are here, they help a lot with the kids.”
“In 10 years, I hope to still be living in Givat Shmuel, preferably in this same apartment,” she says regarding the future. “We are renovating one room at a time here, to really turn it into a wonderful place. My older two children have a swing in their bedroom. It’s awesome. I’m having my youngest child’s room done with a full Lego wall. I can’t wait till we get to my room!”
“I love my apartment and love my job,” Mindy declares, always resolute about looking on the bright side, and consistently inspired by her chosen field of chemistry.■


Tags aliyah ariel university immigrants in israel science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by