Mercantile, BIZCO team up to help grow businesses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 22:15
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mercantile Bank has teamed up with BIZCO business incubator to create opportunities for local business growth.
BIZCO is a platform that integrates the needs of small businesses by creating a managed ecosystem. The goal is to provide companies with tools for improving performance between group members, to create a basis for business connections and a network of connections that together enable them to strengthen and build long-term economic resilience. This is done through social networks and connections with hundreds of businesses all over the country.
In the coming days, the BIZCO project will be launched along with “Mobile Business Across Israel,” in which BIZCO, in collaboration with various authorities and local Internet radio stations, will broadcast live interviews with officials from government authorities, inspiring owners and business executives, local opinion leaders and influencers in local trade and industry.
Mercantile Bank, which specializes in small and medium-sized businesses and is aware of the plight of these businesses during this period, is naturally a member of the BIZCO venture,” said Tomer Pereg, senior executive director of Mercantile Bank and director of Mercantile’s Marketing and Promotion Division.
“We strive to give a hand and assist as much as possible to a variety of initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, and we have found that this venture that touches and assists many hundreds of businesses, is appropriate and important for the current situation and time. In this era, when businesses are thirsty to do business, it is more important than ever to create platforms and good ground for business collaboration and empowerment.”


Tags business israel business Coronavirus in Israel
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
