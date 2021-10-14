Mercantile to finance water, sewage projects in Israel

Mercantile Bank will finance corporations’ water and sewage projects at the local and national level, the bank said recently.
Mercantile Bank made the announcement at a conference it sponsored in collaboration with the Federation of Local Authorities on the topic of water and sewage corporations and sewage treatment plants in Israel.
Mercantile Bank CEO Shuki Burstein said, “Mercantile is the home bank of the municipal sector. We believe in the sector, we know the significant volume of investments in the field of water and sewage, and we are willing to finance projects at the local and national level.”