Mercantile to finance water, sewage projects in Israel

Mercantile Bank will finance corporations’ water and sewage projects at the local and national level, the bank said recently.

Mercantile Bank made the announcement at a conference it sponsored in collaboration with the Federation of Local Authorities on the topic of water and sewage corporations and sewage treatment plants in Israel.

View from the Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel. The central filtration plant at the Eshkol site in Israel is the fourth largest plant in the world and the first of its kind in the country. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)