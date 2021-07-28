The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Meretz meetings with PA officials don’t mean peace talks’

"It is comfortable for things to stay quiet with the Palestinians. The moment we start getting into the Palestinian issue, the government just falls apart" - Bennett source.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 28, 2021 22:07
Head of the left wing Meretz party and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz leads a Meretz faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Head of the left wing Meretz party and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz leads a Meretz faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
This coalition does not have the political means to hold peace talks, so meetings and phone calls between Israeli and Palestinian officials should not be viewed as such, a source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Wednesday.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, both from Meretz, met with their counterparts in Ramallah earlier Wednesday.
President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev spoke separately with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the past month. Prior to that, Abbas had not spoken with any Israeli ministers since 2017.
The source close to Bennett cautioned against seeing the meetings and phone calls as a move toward a peace process with the Palestinians in a coalition that is deeply divided on the issue of settlements and a two-state or other solution to the conflict.
“It is comfortable for things to stay quiet with the Palestinians,” the source said. “The moment we start getting into the Palestinian issue, the government just falls apart.”
Bennett and his Yamina Party are in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty to large swaths of Judea and Samaria, and oppose a two-state solution, as does Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his party, New Hope. Labor and Meretz strongly advocate for a two-state solution and renewed peace talks. Other coalition parties favor a two-state solution but are more circumspect about its chances in the near future.
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej has been pushing for Israeli ministers to meet with their Palestinian counterparts, and Zandberg and Horowitz were the first to do so.
Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid do not plan to speak to Abbas or other senior Palestinian officials in the near future, but did not object to the Meretz ministers doing so.
Both favor improving economic ties with the PA, and a source close to Bennett said that health and the environment are areas where increasing coordination makes sense.
Earlier Wednesday, the Defense Ministry announced that 16,000 more Palestinians will be able to receive permits to work in Israel, a 13% increase. The move is set to go to a cabinet vote on Sunday.


Tags Benny Gantz Meretz Naftali Bennett Palestinians isaac herzog nitzan horowitz peace talks israel Esawi Frej Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by