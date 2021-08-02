The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meron investigation committee visits Meron

Three committee members inspect walkway, Toldot Aron plaza, where mass crush leading to the death of 45 men and boys took place in April

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 2, 2021 18:41
Three Meron committee members investigating (photo credit: OFFICE OF THE STATE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY FOR THE MERON DISASTER)
Three Meron committee members investigating
(photo credit: OFFICE OF THE STATE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY FOR THE MERON DISASTER)
The State Committee of Inquiry into the Meron disaster travelled to Mount Meron on Monday to tour the holy site where the tragedy occurred in April when 45 men and boys were crushed to death during the annual Lag Ba’omer celebrations 
Chair of the committee and former Supreme Court president Miriam Naor, together with fellow committee members Mordechai Karelitz, a former mayor of Bnei Brak, and former head of IDF planning Maj. Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai, had requested to see the site itself in order to familiarize themselves with the area, specifically the pathways to the site and the state of the infrastructure. 
During Monday’s tour, the three committee members stopped specifically at the Dov Pathway where the crush took place, and “Toldot Aharon plaza,” one of the major sites for the celebrations and bonfire lightings named for the hassidic group which uses it. 
The committee members also toured the general Mount Meron site and the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai to which hundreds of thousands of pilgrims travel on Lag Ba’omer for the anniversary of his death. 
There are numerous different structures at the site under various forms of ownership and with different legal statuses. 
Many of the different buildings are under the control of small charitable organizations, or under legal dispute, a situation which has made renovating the pilgrimage site extremely difficult. 
And much of the infrastructure on Mount Meron for the celebrations is makeshift and was added incrementally without an overarching plan, meaning that it was wholly inadequate for the large number of visitors. 
Along with the three committee members, several other officials attended Monday’s tour including deputy police commander of the northern district Micha Tubul; legal adviser to the National Center for the Development of the Holy Sites Erez Ben David; Deputy State Attorney Orit Kotev; Director of the Meron Hagalil regional council Keren Petel; head of the Committee of Five which administers Meron Eli Friend; and Deputy Director of the Land Enforcement Agency Pablo Aspino.


Tags lag baomer disaster Mount Meron
