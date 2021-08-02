Meron investigation committee visits Meron

Chair of the committee and former Supreme Court president Miriam Naor, together with fellow committee members Mordechai Karelitz, a former mayor of Bnei Brak, and former head of IDF planning Maj. Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai, had requested to see the site itself in order to familiarize themselves with the area, specifically the pathways to the site and the state of the infrastructure.

During Monday’s tour, the three committee members stopped specifically at the Dov Pathway where the crush took place, and “Toldot Aharon plaza,” one of the major sites for the celebrations and bonfire lightings named for the hassidic group which uses it.

The committee members also toured the general Mount Meron site and the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai to which hundreds of thousands of pilgrims travel on Lag Ba’omer for the anniversary of his death.

There are numerous different structures at the site under various forms of ownership and with different legal statuses.

Many of the different buildings are under the control of small charitable organizations, or under legal dispute, a situation which has made renovating the pilgrimage site extremely difficult.

And much of the infrastructure on Mount Meron for the celebrations is makeshift and was added incrementally without an overarching plan, meaning that it was wholly inadequate for the large number of visitors.

Along with the three committee members, several other officials attended Monday’s tour including deputy police commander of the northern district Micha Tubul; legal adviser to the National Center for the Development of the Holy Sites Erez Ben David; Deputy State Attorney Orit Kotev; Director of the Meron Hagalil regional council Keren Petel; head of the Committee of Five which administers Meron Eli Friend; and Deputy Director of the Land Enforcement Agency Pablo Aspino.