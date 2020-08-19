The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Minister proposes bringing 4,500 Falash Mura to Israel by year's end

Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee Chair MK David Bitan calls to finish process by 2021 instead.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 19, 2020 12:27
The author (front right) with 8,000 Falash Mura in 1998 ignored at the time by the State of Israel; although all of them made aliyah, about 9,000 remain in Gondar today (photo credit: YOSEF ABRAMOWITZ)
The author (front right) with 8,000 Falash Mura in 1998 ignored at the time by the State of Israel; although all of them made aliyah, about 9,000 remain in Gondar today
(photo credit: YOSEF ABRAMOWITZ)
Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata outlined her plans on Wednesday to bring 4,500 members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel by the end of the year, and the remainder of those eligible to immigrate by 2023.
Tamano-Shata laid out details of her plan to the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee, saying the long-running saga, in which many of those seeking to come to Israel have been waiting for over a decade, must come to an end.
Committee chairman MK David Bitan largely appeared to approve of the proposals, although argued that the process should be shortened and that all those eligible for immigration should be brought by the end of 2021.
He also insisted that a crucial part of the plan was to close the compounds where those waiting live once they have immigrated to Israel, a stipulation which Tamano-Shata’s plan includes.
The Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry estimates that there are approximately 8,000 people waiting in the compounds in Addis Ababa and Gondar who are may be eligible for immigration to Israel under the criteria established by previous government decisions.
Of those 8,000, approximately 4,500 have first degree relatives living in Israel, parents, children or siblings, and it is those members of the community who are definitely eligible for immigration and who the minister seeks to bring to the country immediately.
The Falash Mura immigrate to Israel under the terms of family reunification laws, not the Law of Return, since those that remain are the descendants of Jews, but not Jewish according to Jewish law, and do not qualify for the law of return since their ancestors converted, under duress, to Christianity.
Tamano-Shata said that the plan she is proposing will establish an Exceptions Committee for everyone other than the 4,500, which will examine the claims of each individual and make a decision whether or not to allow them to immigrate.
The Exceptions Committee will be comprised of a retired judge, two representatives of the Population and Immigration Authority, a representative of the Aliyah Ministry, a public representative, committee secretary, and two Kaises, spiritual leaders of the Ethiopian Jewish community.
Tamano-Shata said that the government would work with the authorities in Ethiopia to provide assistance to anyone who does not receive authorisation for immigration, including securing permanent residency rights in Addis or Gondar which they do not current have.
During the hearing, MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh of Blue and White spoke out strongly of what she said was the importance of bringing those waiting in the compounds to Israel as quickly as possible, stating that conditions there are deteriorating due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Bringing these people to Israel is the the vision of the State of Israel. Ethiopian Jews have prayed for thousands of years to come to Israel. If we do not bring them to Israel now they will die there,” she asserted.
Cotler-Wunsh added that if this does not happen, there are several Orthodox rabbis in Israel who have threatened to go to Ethiopia and perform conversions for those waiting so that the state would be obligated to allow them to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return.
Tamano-Shata’s plan is being reviewed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, and will eventually be brought to a vote for approval by the cabinet.
Interior Minister Arye Deri, who has the ultimate authority over Falash Mura immigration, has yet to express an opinion on the proposals however.
A spokesman for Deri said that he has requested a meeting with Netanyahu on the issue and will formulate his position afterwards.


Tags Israel aliyah Benjamin Netanyahu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by