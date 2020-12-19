The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mission Possible: Fundraiser celebrates Israel's MidEast peace with art

Mission Possible is a program devoted to high-social-impact Israeli technology and innovation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 09:57
Mission Possible fundraising sticker series: Fred means peace in Norwegian (photo credit: CAL RHODES)
Mission Possible fundraising sticker series: Fred means peace in Norwegian
(photo credit: CAL RHODES)
In celebration of the Abraham Accords, "Mission Possible" has released its "Peace in Every Language" photo-based cartoon series as a part of fundraising effort to tell the story of the Start Up Nation's impact in the Middle East region. 
"One of the things that's driving these new agreements is the hyper-human quality of Israeli innovation," said Mission Possible founder Milon Henry Levine speaking on the peace deal with the UAE. 
Mission Possible is a program devoted to high-social-impact Israeli technology and innovation, their fundraising website reads. It aims to profile the best technology and innovation coming out of Israel, and how those projects are changing both the Middle East and the world. 
It's a project of the political activist organization known as Public Service Television which brings information to the limelight using television production.
The organization aims to use proceeds from "Mission Possible: the Miracle of Israeli Technology" to tell the story of Israel's hand in the "new dawn of the Middle East."
Sticker from Mission Possible's From “Peace in Every Language” art series. (Cal Rhodes)Sticker from Mission Possible's From “Peace in Every Language” art series. (Cal Rhodes)
The comic series is a gift given to those who donate, and comes in the form of stickers varying in size based on donation. The stickers have the word peace written on them, each one with a different language such as Arabic, Hebrew and even Norwegian. 
Mission Possible has featured many of Israel's biggest innovation and tech moments in history profiling the people behind the projects, such as Tel Aviv University's Tal Dvir, the researcher behind the world's first 3D printed heart.


