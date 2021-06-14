Anglos, Deaf activist to enter Knesset

The law enabled ministers to resign from the Knesset in favor of the next candidates on their party lists and return to the Knesset if they leave the cabinet. The resignations will take effect Tuesday night, 48 hours after they were submitted.

In Blue and White , ministers Pnina Tamano-Shata, Orit Farkash Hacohen and Chili Tropper resigned. They will be replaced by Druse activist Mufid Mari’e, Capetown-raised former MK Ruth Wasserman Lande and veteran environmentalist Alon Tal.

Tal was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is the founder of the Israel Union for Environmental Defense and the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. Tal was appointed chair of the department of Public Policy at Tel Aviv University in 2017.

When he enters the Knesset, Tal will be the eighth American-born MK, following Yehuda Ben-Meir (National Religious Party), Marcia Freedman (Meretz), Meir Kahane (Kach), Dov Lipman (Yesh Atid), Michael Oren (Kulanu), Yehudah Glick (Likud) and Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid).

"May I have the strength, the courage and the wisdom to bring benefit to my country and its people," Wasserman Lande said in response to her return to the Knesset.

In Yamina, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana resigned from the Knesset. He will be replaced by deaf activist Shirley Pinto.

Two Meretz ministers resigned, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and Regional Cooperation Minister Essawi Frej. They will be replaced by former MK Michal Rozin and former Tel Aviv city councilwoman Gaby Lasky, a controversial human rights lawyer who often represents Palestinians in cases against the IDF.

In New Hope, ministers Yoaz Hendel and Ze'ev Elkin quit the Knesset in favor of Eilat mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy and former MK Tzvi Hauser.

The first Yesh Atid minister to resign from the Knesset was Orna Barbivay. She will be replaced by Tania Mazarsky, the deputy mayor and director of Leumit Health Services Medical Centers in Carmiel.

Eliyahu Baruchi and Ya'akov Tessler of United Torah Judaism and Yosef Taieb of Shas left the Knesset automatically on Sunday, when the ministers who quit for them two months ago returned to the Knesset.