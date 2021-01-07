MK Zohar implies Balfour protests more harmful than breaking into Congress

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Likud Party MK and Knesset Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar compared the Israeli protesters who have been protesting outside of the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem for the past 28 straight weeks to the American rioters who breached the halls of Congress on Wednesday.

"Which is more serious and harmful to democracy?" Zohar asked. "A violent charge by US citizens on the Capitol Building in Washington, or a violent charge by Israeli citizens on the prime minister's house in Jerusalem?"



Unlike the Washington rioters, Jerusalem protesters have never, in their near 30-week run, breached the actual gate of the Prime Minister's Residence, and clashes with the police have not resulted in any deaths. Unlike the Washington rioters, Jerusalem protesters have never, in their near 30-week run, breached the actual gate of the Prime Minister's Residence, and clashes with the police have not resulted in any deaths.

Zohar also offered his support to outgoing US President Donald Trump, tweeting that "even if there is criticism of Trump's conduct due to the election results, those who dismiss his work as president just don't understand public service."

Zohar praised Trump's handling of the economy and credited him for "strengthening America's standing in the world with its fight against terrorism," adding that "those who forget what Trump has done for Israel are just ungrateful."