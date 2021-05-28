The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Molotov cocktails thrown at Jewish home in Lod

Video reportedly from the scene showed two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails towards a Jewish home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 09:20
Molotov cocktail in hand (photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)
Molotov cocktail in hand
(photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)
Molotov cocktails were thrown at a home belonging to Jewish residents of Lod on Thursday night, with no injuries reported in the incident.
Israel Police have opened an investigation into the attack.'
Video reportedly from the scene showed two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails towards the house.
"The state must treat the rioters in Lod with a heavy hand," said deputy education minister, Meir Porush, on Friday. "It is inconceivable that residents of a city in Israel are afraid to leave their homes and need to organize shifts to protect their families. I will talk to the public security minister and the police chief and demand a police presence from them in order to restore calm to the city of Lod."
"Anyone who dreamed of calm and quiet has been proven wrong, it blew up again," said MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in response to the incident on Friday. "Without a special operation and treatment by the police in Lod, Acre and Ramla, terrorism will intensify."
The attack comes continuing unrest in Lod and a number of other cities throughout Israel that began with riots a few weeks ago. A number of Jews and one Arab have been the victims of lynches amid the unrest.


