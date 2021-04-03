Montreal Holocaust Museum to hold virtual memorial amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Montreal Holocaust Museum will host a second virtual commemoration event on its Facebook page this coming Wednesday. The event comes after a year which saw a rise in antisemitism, racism and overall hate crimes following the coronavirus crisis, which several groups have blamed the Jewish community for spreading. The annual events is held with the intention of reminding Canadians the dangers of letting hatred go unchecked. The event will include testimonies from six survivors as well as reflections on their stories from their children and grandchildren.The event will also include messages from local political and diplomatic figures, as well as a musical performance by Artistic Director and Conductor of the Symphonic Orchestra of Longueuil Alexandre Da Costa . The Montreal Holocaust Museum states that its mission is to educate people of all ages and backgrounds about the holocaust and the perils of antisemitism, hatred and indifference. The event will take place on April 7 at 6:00 PM on the Museum's Facebook page.
