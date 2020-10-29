Most teenagers exposed to use of dangerous substances on social media

Roughly 83% of youth are exposed to some form of dangerous substance through social media, according to a survey conducted by the national student council which was presented to the Knesset. According to the survey, out of 1,144 children in grades 7-12, a vast majority are exposed to the use of dangerous materials by influencers on social networks, with the network in which this is the most common occurrence being Instagram. The head of the Knesset committee in charge of dealing with drugs and alcohol, headed by MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh held a discussion on the matter, where she addressed the problems with the prevalence of these substances on social media and the fact its directed at teenagers.In the discussion, they emphasized the need for oversight of these sites and network, to make sure that teenagers can be given the tools to deal with what they are presented with. It concluded with the statement that digital tools must be used in order to deal with this problem."This is a situation of an addiction within an addiction, we are getting addicted to social media in which there is also and exposure to addictive substances," Said MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh. "It's a difficult challenge to endure and to find out if the influencer received any benefit for advertising such a thing. This phenomenon is becoming ever more complex due to features such as the 'story' where one can upload things which are quickly removed.""As we know, social media has a great influence over teenagers and their behavior and the behavior of those around them, and as such we can say that the influencers have a great influence with the content they make as those moving social media sites," Said Dvir Ben-Ze'ev, head of the student council. "This means, that if they are exposed to the usage of dangerous materials one way or the other it will encourage them to do the same. It's especially apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, as they stay at their homes and are ever more exposed to social media it creates an endless cycle. In terms of exposure, we have mostly seen these things in stories and live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram,"