The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Most teenagers exposed to use of dangerous substances on social media

According to the survey, out of 1,144 in grade 7-12, a vast majority is exposed to the use of dangerous materials by influencers on social networks.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 06:51
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
Roughly 83% of youth are exposed to some form of dangerous substance through social media, according to a survey conducted by the national student council which was presented to the Knesset.
According to the survey, out of 1,144 children in grades 7-12, a vast majority are exposed to the use of dangerous materials by influencers on social networks, with the network in which this is the most common occurrence being Instagram.
The head of the Knesset committee in charge of dealing with drugs and alcohol, headed by MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh held a discussion on the matter, where she addressed the problems with the prevalence of these substances on social media and the fact its directed at teenagers.
In the discussion, they emphasized the need for oversight of these sites and network, to make sure that teenagers can be given the tools to deal with what they are presented with. It concluded with the statement that digital tools must be used in order to deal with this problem.
"This is a situation of an addiction within an addiction, we are getting addicted to social media in which there is also and exposure to addictive substances," Said MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh. "It's a difficult challenge to endure and to find out if the influencer received any benefit for advertising such a thing. This phenomenon is becoming ever more complex due to features such as the 'story' where one can upload things which are quickly removed."
"As we know, social media has a great influence over teenagers and their behavior and the behavior of those around them, and as such we can say that the influencers have a great influence with the content they make as those moving social media sites," Said Dvir Ben-Ze'ev, head of the student council. "This means, that if they are exposed to the usage of dangerous materials one way or the other it will encourage them to do the same. It's especially apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, as they stay at their homes and are ever more exposed to social media it creates an endless cycle. In terms of exposure, we have mostly seen these things in stories and live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram,"


Tags Facebook drugs alcohol Instagram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by