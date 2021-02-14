The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Munich Group persists in push for Ashkenazi-Maliki talks

The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany invite their Palestinian, Israeli counterparts to join them for a round of talks.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 16:56
The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany continued their push to bring Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his counterpart in the Palestinian Authority Riyad al-Maliki together for talks in the coming weeks. 
The four foreign ministers, known as the Munich Group, are expected to convene in Paris next month, and have invited Ashkenazi and Maliki to join them. 
A diplomat from a Munich Group country said they expect Ashkenazi to go to France in March, citing the fact that he is not running in the upcoming election and does not have any political reason not to. 
However, Israeli diplomatic sources were more circumspect about the chance that Ashkenazi would participate. 
Israel has traditionally sought US mediation for talks with the Palestinians. A forum that includes the Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers would likely strongly favor the Palestinians and raise concerns in Jerusalem about a lack of balance. 
This is the second such invitation from the Munich Group in 2021, the first being to join a meeting in Cairo in January. Ashkenazi did not participate, but he spoke to all four foreign ministers separately before and after the meeting. 
The “meeting was important for maintaining regional security and stability,” Ashkenazi told the foreign ministers, adding that he could not come because of the coronavirus lockdown, the source said. 
Ashkenazi declined to take advantage of possibilities suggested by Foreign Ministry staff for him to be able to return without quarantining, feeling it was inappropriate to travel when other Israelis cannot leave the country, the source said. 
The Munich Group’s statement following its meeting last month highlighted the US role in relaunching the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
The group called for “a negotiated two-state solution, ensuring an independent and viable Palestinian state based on June 4, 1967, lines and UN Security Council resolutions, living side by side a secure and recognized Israel.” 
The ministers also said they would be willing to work with the US to facilitate restarting negotiations toward that aim.


Tags Israel Peace europe
