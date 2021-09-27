The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Murder of Nof Hagalil woman is solved

Rasha Muklasha was murdered by her son in the beginning of August.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 16:47
An Israeli policeman searches for the body of a 46-year-old woman in northern Israel, August 6, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
An Israeli policeman searches for the body of a 46-year-old woman in northern Israel, August 6, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
An indictment  will be filed next week in the murder of 46-year-old Rasha Muklasha, an Israel Police spokesperson reported on Monday.
In the late-evening hours of August 5, a private vehicle broke through a police checkpoint in the Jordan Valley and suspicion arose that it had been involved in a criminal incident.
Police began searching for the vehicle and identifying the occupants of the vehicle. During the investigation, it was suspected that the incident was related to the disappearance of Muklasha, which had recently been discovered.
Suspicion grew that the woman had been murdered. Police detectives tried to track down the suspect, who went into hiding and disappeared for hours, while searching for Muklasha in the vicinity of her home and place of work.
Around 5:00 p.m. the next day, the suspect tried to break through another police checkpoint, which had been set up in relation to the investigation. Police apprehended the suspect after a foot chase near the town of Nahalal.
The three sons of the deceased woman were arrested along with another relative who is suspected of being their accomplice. Their arrest was extended a few times, until police had enough evidence to point to the middle brother as the main perpetrator, and the rest were released.
Israeli police officer arrests a man. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)Israeli police officer arrests a man. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Many policemen, accompanied by a helicopter, dogs, cavalry and the Police’s Reconnaissance Unit, continued to search for the missing woman. Following 26 hours of searching, the woman’s body was found in a mountainous area near the Jordan River. An attempt was made to hide the body under leaves and sand.
At the end of the investigation, in which the family of the victim remained uncooperative, enough evidence was collected to prosecute the middle brother. The prosecution intends on filing a severe indictment next week and request the arrest of the suspect to extend until the end of the proceedings.
“The rapid activity of the Central Unit’s investigators in locating the suspect, combined with the suspicion that it was a murder, led to the launch of all the Northern District forces for a quick and extensive operation to locate the victim’s body and prevent its disappearance, once again proving our full commitment to solving crimes in Arab society using all available means: in the air, on the ground and special forces together,” Police Northern District Supt. Shimon Lavi said.
Violence in the Arab sector has remained a prevalent issue with 92 murders so far in 2021, six of which occurred last weekend alone.


Tags violence arab sector murder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by