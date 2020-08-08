The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Murderer of Peace Now activist calls anti-Netanyahu protesters ‘germs’

He also referred to the current cohort of anti-Netanyahu protesters as “evil people” and “haters of Israel."

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 8, 2020 12:47
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 14, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 14, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Yona Avrushmi, who murdered Emil Grunzweig, a Peace Now activist, at a rally in 1983 by lobbying a grenade into the crowd, said in a Channel 12 interview on Friday that he is unlikely to attend anti-Netanyahu protest rallies expected on Saturday night, but that those who do attend "know what to do," implying support for more violence. 
Avrushmi lobbed a grenade into the crowd that resulted in the death of Grunzweig, in addition to wounding nine other activists, including former Labor Party minister Avraham Burg and current Likud minister Yuval Steinitz. In 1985, Avrushmi was given a life sentence, in which he was later released from prison in 2011 after serving 27 years. 
On Friday, when asked about the ongoing protests, he said the demonstrators are “germs, there’s no argument there… they spread diseases and must be kept away from society,” referencing a quote he made during the police investigation in 1985 when he told them about “germs that must be eliminated.”
“When you love someone, you are prepared to die for them. I loved Begin then like they admire Netanyahu now. And I love Netanyahu more than Begin,” Avrushmi said in the interview, referring to the portion of people who do not attend the anti-Netanyahu protests.
He also referred to the current cohort of anti-Netanyahu protesters as “evil people” and “haters of Israel,” adding that he "hate[s] them and they hate me.”
When asked whether he will attend the rally at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, Avrushmi said he would not “go to Balfour,” but “some young guys are going, and they know what to do, they know exactly what to do.”
Similarly, when asked about the night of the 1983 rally, Avrushmi said he “didn’t buy the grenade to leave it at home. I threw it [into the crowd] and went home to sleep.”
Avrushmi also argued that media coverage of the protests has been unfair, suggesting they have blown the protests out of proportion.
Protesters have continued to hold rallies protesting the government on a variety of issues, including Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economic situation in Israel, and the ongoing corruption trial against the prime minister. Demonstrations are expected to continue Saturday evening, with last week attracting around 10,000 people according to police reports. 
In recent weeks, there have also been incidences of violent at rallies in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, including an attack by Beitar Jerusalem supporters as part of the far-right pro-Netanyahu soccer hooligan organization 'La Familia" against protesters in Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu has also referred to the protesters as “anarchists,” sparking condemnation from Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in addition to members of the political opposition.
The rally in which Avrushmi committed the gruesome murder was arranged by Peace Now in front of then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin's office, with protesters at the time demanding that the Begin government accept the findings of Israeli complicity in the Sabra and Shatila massacre by Maronite Christian forces in 1982, during the Lebanese Civil War. 


