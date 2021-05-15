Muslim doctor lightly injured protecting Jewish man from lynch

Dr. Muhammad Awad, a Muslim doctor and United Hatzalah volunteer, protected a Jewish man from an attempted lynch on Wednesday night in the city of Tamra, United Hatzalah reported in a statement on Thursday.Awad, who was lightly injured during the conflict, safely evacuated the Jewish man away from Muslim rioters, the statement added. He put his own body in between the Jewish man and the Muslim rioters. The rioters jumped and attacked the man as he was entering Tamra to run some errands. Awad made contact with the Jewish victim when one of the bystanders called emergency services for help. When Dr. Awad arrived, the Jewish man had already begun bleeding due to his injuries."As we began to enter the scene, we heard that he was Jewish. This made no difference to us, we entered the protest with all of our strength and found the man suffering from a stab wound to his neck," said Awad.The Jewish man was eventually transported to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa in moderate to serious condition. "People kept trying to hit him even after we loaded him up and tried to get him in the ambulance. I covered him with my own body and this is how I saved his life. We saved this man's life, and rescued him from the heart of the village and the protests. We did it in order to save his life even knowing that we would be injured and beaten ourselves," Awad concluded.
