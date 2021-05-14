Suspects arrested after firing cap gun into Jerusalem synagogue

The suspects threw the Molotov cocktails on Hebron Road in Jerusalem, causing a fire to start in a field of thorns.



In addition, two suspects were arrested on suspicion of firing gun shots in the air during riots in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Israel Police detained the suspects who fired into the air at a violent riot, during which rioters threw stones, Molotov cocktails, and set off firecrackers.

Police at the scene cleared the crowd using dispersal techniques, and detained the two suspects who carried out the shooting.

Five suspects have been arrested after firing a cap gun next to a synagogue in Jerusalem. The suspects drove up to the synagogue and fired the cap gun the direction of the worshippers according to a police report.They immediately fled the scene but where caught by nearby police officers and taken in for questioning.Earlier, police arrested two suspects in Jerusalem for throwing Molotov cocktails and starting a fire.