The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Suspects arrested after firing cap gun into Jerusalem synagogue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2021 21:50
Five suspects have been arrested after firing a cap gun next to a synagogue in Jerusalem. The suspects drove up to the synagogue and fired the cap gun the direction of the worshippers according to a police report.
They immediately fled the scene but where caught by nearby police officers and taken in for questioning.
Earlier, police arrested two suspects in Jerusalem for throwing Molotov cocktails and starting a fire.
The suspects threw the Molotov cocktails on Hebron Road in Jerusalem, causing a fire to start in a field of thorns.
 
In addition, two suspects were arrested on suspicion of firing gun shots in the air during riots in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Israel Police detained the suspects who fired into the air at a violent riot, during which rioters threw stones, Molotov cocktails, and set off firecrackers.
Police at the scene cleared the crowd using dispersal techniques, and detained the two suspects who carried out the shooting.
Sheikh Jarrah: Two arrested for firing into the air at riot
Attempted hit-and-run attack in West Bank - report
France's Macron speaks with Netanyahu, calls for return to peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2021 06:28 PM
5,000 gather in West Bank riots as numbers rise, four dead
Bennett calls for military enforcements for city of Lod
Emergency rules in Lod extended for another night
IDF destroys Hamas cyber intelligence cell
Italy to let in Israeli tourists with no quarantine from May 16
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2021 03:09 PM
Gantz meets with Kochavi and defense ministry to assess situation
Attempted stabbing attack in the West Bank
Shin Bet will work to thwart violence between Arabs and Jews in cities
Aircraft strikes vehicle on Syrian border - Lebanese report
Arabs and Jews rally together to stop the violence
Coronavirus in Israel: 30 new confirmed cases since Thursday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by