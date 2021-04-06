The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Muslim EMT and Jewish volunteers save disabled woman's life together

The efficient treatment of these three Hatzalah volunteers managed to resuscitate her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 17:02
A UNITED HATZALAH ambucycle is seen with Jerusalem in the background (photo credit: SHIRA HERSHKOPF/UNITED HATZALAH)
A UNITED HATZALAH ambucycle is seen with Jerusalem in the background
(photo credit: SHIRA HERSHKOPF/UNITED HATZALAH)
When a disabled woman collapsed at a care facility in Kibbutz Ma'aleh HaHamisha on Monday, United Hatzalah rushed to the scene to save her life. The woman lost consciousness and had no pulse.
The first EMT to arrive after just three minutes was Murad Barhom, a Muslim Arab living in Kiryat Anavim. Murad performed CPR on the woman and was joined soon after by Ofir Yitzchak and Boaz Armuza, two Jewish volunteers living in the area. Together, the three worked together to continue CPR and electric shocks, until finally the woman's pulse returned and the ambulance arrived. The efficient treatment of these three Hatzalah volunteers managed to resuscitate her. 
Hatzalah unites volunteers of all backgrounds to help others, regardless of race, identity, or religion. A Muslim EMT and two Jewish volunteers saved this woman's life together in a perfect representation of Hatzalah's mission.
“When the ambulance team came they told us that we did a great job and were responsible for bringing her pulse back,” Murad noted.
Murad expressed his pride in the work Hatzalah EMTs and volunteers do.
“It is for these types of situations that I joined this organization," Murad said. "This is the way that I could help those around me: Jews, Arabs, Christians, everyone. I got the studying part done – it was rough – but now I am doing what I love and helping those around me, and there is no greater feeling than that.”


