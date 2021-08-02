The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
MyHeritage acquires French competitor Filae for $37m.

Tel Aviv-based genealogy testing company MyHeritage said Monday that it agreed to acquire Filae, a leading family history service in France, for some $37 million.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 2, 2021 16:52
MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet (photo credit: Courtesy)
MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The deal, the company’s 12th (and largest) acquisition, reinforces the company’s position as the leading family history service in Europe, the company said.
The announcement marks the dawn of a new era for French genealogy that will leverage Filae’s expertise in French historical records and MyHeritage’s cutting-edge technologies and global reach, the companies said. Filae was founded in 1994, and was formerly known as NotreFamille.com and Genealogie.com.
Following the acquisition, the exclusive historical record collections housed on Filae will be made accessible to MyHeritage users, creating new opportunities for genealogical discoveries for individuals around the world with French roots.
Under the terms of the deal, MyHeritage will acquire 90.91% of the share capital and 89.11% of the voting rights of Filae through TreeHouse Junior Ltd., a parent company in the MyHeritage group.
“As we did when we acquired Geni.com eight years ago, our plan is to maintain Filae’s independence and existing team, and strengthen it,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “The acquisition of Filae is a significant step for MyHeritage that builds on a longstanding relationship of trust and mutual respect.”
MyHeritage was acquired in February by US investment firm Francisco Partners for an estimated $600 million. The company’s technology is now used by 90 million registered users worldwide and is available in 42 languages. Earlier this year, the company made headlines when it introduced its “Deep Nostalgia” tool that brings faces from the past back to life by turning old photos into videos.


