The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Naftali Bennett, Vladimir Putin to meet in Russia tomorrow

The two plan to discuss diplomatic, security and economic matters, as well as regional issues, foremost of which is the Iranian nuclear threat.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 16:59
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS/HAIM TZACH)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS/HAIM TZACH)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet in Sochi, Russia, on Friday.
As of press time on Thursday, Bennett had yet to make a final decision about whether to allow tourists who have received the Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine to enter Israel. He had considered adding Sputnik-V to the list of accepted vaccines as a gesture to Putin, despite the Health Ministry’s objections.
Tourists with at least two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines will be allowed to enter Israel as of November 1.
Bennett and Putin plan to discuss diplomatic, security and economic matters, as well as regional issues, foremost of which is the Iranian nuclear threat, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Moscow supports reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, which would limit Tehran’s uranium enrichment while lifting sanctions, and has been encouraging Iran to rejoin it. Israel opposes the deal.
Russian flag (credit: REUTERS)Russian flag (credit: REUTERS)
Bennett’s visit to Sochi, a Black Sea resort town where Putin has a home, came at the Russian president’s invitation. The two spoke on the phone earlier this month.
The visit also comes amid friction in the deconfliction mechanism between Israel and Russia in Syria, where the Russian Army maintains a presence. Israel attacks Iranian assets in Syria, which could try to establish themselves on Israel’s northern border or transfer weapons to Hezbollah.
In August, the Russian military in Syria said its air-defense systems had shot down 22 of 24 missiles launched by Israel into Syria. Two weeks later, a Russian-made missile launched from Syria landed in central Israel.


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by