The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

National Library of Israel to open access to 2,500 rare Islamic books

The National Library of Israel, in coordination with the Arcadia Fund, has announced a major initiative to open digital access to over 2,500 rare Islamic manuscripts and books.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2020 11:15
The reading room of the National Library of Israel, in Jerusalem (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The reading room of the National Library of Israel, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The National Library of Israel, in coordination with the Arcadia Fund, has announced a major initiative to open digital access to over 2,500 rare Islamic manuscripts and books, according to a press release from library on Monday. 
With the aid of a grant from Arcadia, a charitable fund of Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin, the National Library's opening of access will include the digitization and uploading of high-resolution images of books and manucripts, improving item descriptions in Arabic and English  and the development of an English-Hebrew-Arabic digital platform.
In order to ensure the conservation of the rare books and manuscripts, the press release stated that experts will be meticulously reviewing all of the items to be scanned, while taking preservation measures on any items deemed to be in poor physical condition. 
Users from around the world will be able to access the manuscripts and books, which features high-resolution images, user-friendly search options and unique tools. 
A hefty undertaking, the project is expected to be finished by 2023. 
Among some of the unique documents to be included in the process includes an Iranian copy of the great Persian mystical poet Nur al-Din Jami's collection "Tuhfat al-Ahrar," originally produced in 1484, during the poet's lifetime. 
Other items in the collection feature decorated Qur'ans, literary works embroidered with with gold leaf and lapis lazuli, from across the Muslim world.
Beyond the traditional Arabic, many items in the National Library are written works in Persian and Turkish, dating from the ninth to the 20th century.
 
The press release noted that most of the manucripts were acquired via donation, from Abraham Shalom Yahuda (1877-1951), a Jerusalem-born scholar,  linguist and writer and interpreter of many Islamic manuscripts and medieval Judeo-Arabic texts. 
The collection is also noted for spanning all major Islamic disciplines and literary traditions, with highlights including items from from royal Mamluk, Mughal, and Ottoman libraries. The National Library is also an important center for researchers examining works related to Islamic and Middle Eastern culture.

 
"We are privileged to open digital access to these treasures and hope that this project will contribute to greater understanding and shared inquiry related to Islamic civilization. It is one of a number of initiatives connecting the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem with the global community," said Dr. Raquel Ukeles, Curator of the Islam and Middle East Collection, National Library of Israel. 
Professor Peter Baldwin, co-founder and chairman of Arcadia, also remarked on the opening od digital access, saying that "we are pleased to support the National Library of Israel to provide free access to its exceptional collection to people around the world”.  


Tags Israel Islam library
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Kurdish woman reportedly murdered in Turkish-occupied Afrin By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by