The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nations around the world say: Happy 73rd, Israel!

Landmark buildings as well as municipalities and city halls in cities all over the world light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 15, 2021 17:36
San Francisco, USA city hall illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
San Francisco, USA city hall illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israel's 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated not only in Israel, but by nations all around the world.
Cities across the US, such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, as well as the state of Florida lit up their city halls in blue lights to stand in solidarity and celebration with Israel.
Hard Rock Hotel in Florida lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Hard Rock Hotel in Florida lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Las Vegas City Hall lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Las Vegas City Hall lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The congratulations didn't stop in the US: São Paulo, Brazil, and Vilnius, Lithuania both home to significant Jewish communities with a rich and storied history, shone in blue for Israel's Independence Day.
Building of the Industrial Chamber of Sao Paulo honors Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Building of the Industrial Chamber of Sao Paulo honors Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The four bridges of Vilnius, Lithuania are illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)The four bridges of Vilnius, Lithuania are illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Vancouver City Hall, British Columbia, Canada, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Vancouver City Hall, British Columbia, Canada, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Los Angeles City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (FOREIGN MINISTRY)Los Angeles City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Beverly Hills City Hall building lights up in blue, and shines an American and Israeli flag intertwined, in honor and celebration of Israel's 73rd Indepenedence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)The Beverly Hills City Hall building lights up in blue, and shines an American and Israeli flag intertwined, in honor and celebration of Israel's 73rd Indepenedence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Coit Tower, one of the iconic landmarks of San Francisco, California, lights up in blue to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Coit Tower, one of the iconic landmarks of San Francisco, California, lights up in blue to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
San Francisco, USA city hall illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)San Francisco, USA city hall illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
In Boston, bridges and buildings all over the city marked Israel's Independence Day with lights.
Boston's bridges light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Boston's bridges light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Boston's bridges light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Boston's bridges light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Boston City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)The Boston City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Canada saluted to Israel as well, lighting up in blue.
The Manitoba parliament building in Winnipeg, Canada, shines in blue for Israel's Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)The Manitoba parliament building in Winnipeg, Canada, shines in blue for Israel's Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Kiev marked Israel's Independence Day as well, with the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, and Israel's Ambassador to Kiev Joel Lion lighting ceremonial candles together, celebrating the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Kiev's city hall lights up in blue, as the Israeli ambassador and the mayor celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day together, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Kiev's city hall lights up in blue, as the Israeli ambassador and the mayor celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day together, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)



Tags Israel independence day canada los angeles Las Vegas kiev Florida Sao Paulo Beverly Hills
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by