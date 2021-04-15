Nations around the world say: Happy 73rd, Israel!

Hard Rock Hotel in Florida lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Las Vegas City Hall lights up in blue for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Building of the Industrial Chamber of Sao Paulo honors Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The four bridges of Vilnius, Lithuania are illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Vancouver City Hall, British Columbia, Canada, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Los Angeles City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Indpendence Day, April 15, 2021. (FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The Beverly Hills City Hall building lights up in blue, and shines an American and Israeli flag intertwined, in honor and celebration of Israel's 73rd Indepenedence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Coit Tower, one of the iconic landmarks of San Francisco, California, lights up in blue to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

San Francisco, USA city hall illuminated in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Boston's bridges light up in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The Boston City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The Manitoba parliament building in Winnipeg, Canada, shines in blue for Israel's Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Kiev's city hall lights up in blue, as the Israeli ambassador and the mayor celebrate Israel's 73rd Independence Day together, April 15, 2021. (Credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)