Nationwide anti-Netanyahu protests underway for 32nd consecutive week

Anti-Netanyahu protesters at Yanay Junction, Saturday, January 30, 2021. (Credit: Black Flags Movement)

In Tel Aviv, the Black Flags Movement will lead at 7:30 p.m. a "pain protest" at Habima Square against what they see as a serious failure by the government to properly manage the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, leading to many unnecessary victims.

Protesters in Tel Aviv scattered notes displaying numbers throughout Habima Square, meant to symbolize the people who have so far succumbed to COVID-19.

Notes scattered throughout Habima Square in Tel Aviv by protesters, symbolizing the 4,600 victims of the coronavirus in Israel, Saturday, January 30, 2021. (Credit: Sassoni Avshalom)

"While the criminal defendant is running campaigns claiming that 'we've beaten the coronavirus,' hospital departments are collapsing. He is bribing voters, while the country hasn't had a budget for two years. He presents a financial plan, while hundreds of thousands of people are losing their livelihoods," the statement added, noting that "it's all due to the failed and negligent management" led by Netanyahu.