Nationwide anti-Netanyahu protests underway for 32nd consecutive week

Protesters calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign gathered on bridges and junctions across the country on Saturday afternoon for the 32nd consecutive week, with a march to Balfour street taking place in Jerusalem and an art exhibition dedicated to the Israeli victims of COVID19 in Tel Aviv.
In Jerusalem, protests will be organized by the Crime Minister and Kumi Israel (which translates to "Rise Israel") Movements. A march left the String Bridge at 6:30 p.m. and made its way toward the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street, demanding that an inquiry committee be established to investigate the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic, and protesting the decision to archive coronavirus cabinet protocols for 30 years.
"At the peak of a medical and financial catastrophe, the defendant is taking the country as hostage in order to delay his trial and is caving in to the haredim (ultra-Orthodox community in Israel), his 'natural partners'. Instead of managing the crisis he extends the lockdown and presents a 'financial plan' with the sole purpose of bribing voters," a statement by Crime Minister read.
In Tel Aviv, the Black Flags Movement will lead at 7:30 p.m. a "pain protest" at Habima Square against what they see as a serious failure by the government to properly manage the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, leading to many unnecessary victims.
Protesters in Tel Aviv scattered notes displaying numbers throughout Habima Square, meant to symbolize the people who have so far succumbed to COVID-19.
"On Saturday, we'll stand together at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, to show everyone what 4,600 people actually means. Over 4,600 deaths - who's responsible?," a statement by the Black Flags Movement read.
"While the criminal defendant is running campaigns claiming that 'we've beaten the coronavirus,' hospital departments are collapsing. He is bribing voters, while the country hasn't had a budget for two years. He presents a financial plan, while hundreds of thousands of people are losing their livelihoods," the statement added, noting that "it's all due to the failed and negligent management" led by Netanyahu.