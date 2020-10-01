Navigating Mahane Yehuda shuk made easier with new street signs

New street signs were placed in the Mahane Yehuda market, October, 2020 (CREDIT: Jerusalem Municipality City Improvement Wing, Department of Road Safety) Up until now, there were no signs with the name of the streets in the market, making it difficult to navigate the market.

Tali Friedman, chairman of the Mahane Yehuda union, informed Mayor Moshe Lion about the difficulty visitors had finding shops and Lion directed the City Improvement wing of the municipality to find a solution.

New street signs were placed in the Mahane Yehuda market, October, 2020 (CREDIT: Jerusalem Municipality City Improvement Wing, Department of Road Safety) The new signs were installed on Wednesday, marking Arba'at Haminim St, Hatut St, and Ha-Tapuah St.

"We are taking advantage of the lockdown period for infrastructure work and improvements of public areas. The Mahane Yehuda market is one of these and I am proud to lead its development as well," said Lion.

Friedman thanked Lion for his "immediate responsiveness and cooperation."

"In the near future, we will carry out more necessary work in the market," added Friedman.

