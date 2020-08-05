The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu hints more benefits are coming but do they even help?

“If people actually spent the money, giving it before the holidays might be a good idea,” Dr. Naomi Feldman of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 5, 2020 17:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the government cabinet meeting, June 28, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the government cabinet meeting, June 28, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the COVID-19 financial crisis “is the moment to wire money to citizens,” instructing National Economic Council chairman Avi Simhon to look into delivering further benefits to Israelis in need ahead of Rosh Hashanah at the end of September.
Finance Minister Israel Katz though has claimed that he is not aware of such plans.
So which is it?
If approved, the Rosh Hashanah benefits would be the third attempt by Netanyahu to “get the wheels of economy going again” after the first stimulus check he distributed around Passover and the “Check for Every Citizen” program that went out earlier this week.
The payments have two primary purposes, Dr. Naomi Feldman of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told The Jerusalem Post: The first is to stimulate the economy and the second is to help those in need.
“If the argument is that a NIS 750 payment [under the Check for Every Citizen plan] doesn’t really help people, a third benefit plan will,” Feldman said. “My one concern is that people will expect benefits to occur repeatedly.”
Feldman, who has advised Netanyahu on the stimulus plans, recommended waiting to see how the public spent, or saved, the benefits before pushing ahead with more.
“If people actually spent the money, giving it before the holidays might be a good idea,” she said.
Netanyahu’s critics claim that international rating agencies will look at Israel, see a leader who dispenses public money unopposed, runs the state using emergency measures, and then drop the nation’s credit rating down from AA. Japan and the US were already warned they are headed in a similar direction.
“The justifications for the benefits plan are still valid,” Feldman said. “People ask, is this the best way to spend NIS 6 billion? Yet I haven’t heard anyone offering a better way.”
Sources in the Finance Ministry have claimed that the top staff there is opposed to Netanyahu’s intention to pass a one-year budget that would actually only be for the few months that remain in 2020. If the government fails to agree on a budget by August 25, the country will face another election in November.
Should that happen, it’s possible a third benefit program will be perceived as Netanyahu attempting to win the hearts of Israelis with cash.


Tags finance economics Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by