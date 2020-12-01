Netanyahu, Regev congratulate Israir for first commercial flight to Dubai

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke to Israir CEO Uri Sirkis and Hagay Cnaan, pilot of the first Israeli commercial flight to land in Dubai, after it landed on Tuesday. Netanyahu congratulated Cnaan for his part in making this "historic day" possible. "You've made peace feel closer. It's unbelievable - seeing peace being manifested. We can see the fruits of peace already," Netanyahu said. "When we land in Israel we clap our hands," Netanyahu noted, referring to an Israeli tradition of applauding whenever landing back in Israel after a trip abroad. "I'm applauding your arrival in Dubai, thanks to our great peace agreement ... Many blessings - keep up the good work," Netanyahu added. Regev thanked Netanyahu for his support and "continued great efforts up until the last minute yesterday in order to allow the passage over Saudi Arabia." Cnaan thanked Netanyahu and Regev, expressing appreciation "for the many actions taken in order to promote this peace." He addressed Netanyahu's remarks, saying that "I would also like to join you in applauding." "We have 90 planned flights to Dubai during December. It's a game-changer, not only regarding peace and regional issues - but also for Israeli aviation," Cnaan added, before thanking Netanyahu on behalf of Israir's clients and staff. On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that it has officially given approval for Israeli airlines to fly over the country’s airspace, dramatically shortening flights to the east and finally allowing the airlines to offer direct flights to Dubai.
Saudi Arabia's announcement meant that today's Israir flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai was able to depart Ben-Gurion Airport as originally planned, marking the first direct Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai.