The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, Regev congratulate Israir for first commercial flight to Dubai

"When we land in Israel we clap our hands," Netanyahu noted, referring to an Israeli tradition of applauding whenever landing back in Israel after a trip abroad.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 21:26
Israir (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israir
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke to Israir CEO Uri Sirkis and Hagay Cnaan, pilot of the first Israeli commercial flight to land in Dubai, after it landed on Tuesday.
Netanyahu congratulated Cnaan for his part in making this "historic day" possible. "You've made peace feel closer. It's unbelievable - seeing peace being manifested. We can see the fruits of peace already," Netanyahu said.
"When we land in Israel we clap our hands," Netanyahu noted, referring to an Israeli tradition of applauding whenever landing back in Israel after a trip abroad. "I'm applauding your arrival in Dubai, thanks to our great peace agreement ... Many blessings - keep up the good work," Netanyahu added.
Regev thanked Netanyahu for his support and "continued great efforts up until the last minute yesterday in order to allow the passage over Saudi Arabia."
Cnaan thanked Netanyahu and Regev, expressing appreciation "for the many actions taken in order to promote this peace." He addressed Netanyahu's remarks, saying that "I would also like to join you in applauding."
"We have 90 planned flights to Dubai during December. It's a game-changer, not only regarding peace and regional issues - but also for Israeli aviation," Cnaan added, before thanking Netanyahu on behalf of Israir's clients and staff.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that it has officially given approval for Israeli airlines to fly over the country’s airspace, dramatically shortening flights to the east and finally allowing the airlines to offer direct flights to Dubai.
Saudi Arabia’s announcement meant that today's Israir flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai  was able to depart Ben-Gurion Airport as originally planned, marking the first direct Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai.


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Benjamin Netanyahu miri regev Dubai UAE Israel Israir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by