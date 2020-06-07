Netanyahu tells settlers he's still committed to July annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told settlers that he was still committed to annexing West Bank settlements in July with US support, Elkana Council head Asaf Mintzer told The Jerusalem Post late Sunday night.He was one of 11 settler leaders who attended the meeting. Netanyahu, however, expressed concern about settler opposition, noting that the US could pull back from the plan if they felt that public opinion was against it, Mintzer explained. Netanyahu assured the settler leaders that there would be no building freeze as part of the plan and that he was working to ensure the widest terrain possible for settlement expansion, according to Mintzer.With regard to the issue of a Palestinian state, Netanyahu said he understood the opposition to that portion of the plan, Mintzer said.He added that Netanyahu said that at this point, the obligation was to engage in negotiation with the Palestinians and that the issue of statehood would not be raised at this time.Efrat Council head Oded Revivi said that "The prime minister is a friend of the settlements. In a series of steps, [US President Donald Trump], the leader of the most friendly administration towards Israel and the settlements, has achieved things we could never have dreamed of."We have enough enemies surrounding us, we do not need to create controversy between us," Revivi added. "During this time, we all must align with the prime minister.”