Netanyahu: 'they are raising taxes, harming citizens'

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told his Likud faction that he had passed many state budgets and what the current government had passed is the worst state budget he had ever seen. He said new taxes were allayed in order to pay for concessions to the Ra'am Party of Mansour Abbas that he called "the Abbas tax," which rhymes in Hebrew.

"This bad government has lied to Israel's citizens and keeps on lying," said Netanyahu. "Instead of lowering taxes and making life easier for Israeli citizens, they are raising taxes and prices, harming the citizens of Israel."

Shas leader Arye Deri said the new state budget would harm poor people in the periphery, who he said drink sweet drinks on the Sabbath, and not rich people, who he said drink whiskey and white wine.

The budget devotes an unprecedented 40 million shekels for outreach to religious pluralism around the world in the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded that there were plenty of new allocations that would help poor sectors, including Israeli Arabs.

"This is not an Abbas tax but a civil obligation," Gantz told his Blue and White faction. "A man who chose not to pass a budget for personal political reasons and harmed the functioning of the ministries and the state in such a tough time should not criticize a government for bringing a good and responsible budget mere weeks after it was formed."

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he was proud that the budget passed unanimously in the cabinet and he would talk to the Joint List to get more support for the budget when it comes to a vote in the Knesset plenum, where it must pass into law by November 4 to prevent an automatic election.

"After the previous government failed to pass a budget because it could not function, resulting in there being three years with no budget passing, it is over," Lapid said. "This is what a sane government does."

