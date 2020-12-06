Netanyahu trial: Court hearing PM’s motion to dismiss corruption charges

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday morning heard arguments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers in a key hearing where they are trying to dismiss his public corruption trial without the need to call witnesses.The state prosecution on Thursday night requested that the court reject the defendants’ motions, which included not only Netanyahu, but also defendants and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris.dismiss the charges without even the need for a trial on a variety of legal grounds, such as claimed improper actions by the police and arbitrary enforcement.Thursday’s legal brief by the prosecution was a call on the court to move forward with the trial in February as scheduled.Rejecting claims that the removal of his parliamentary immunity was done improperly, the prosecution noted that Netanyahu himself had withdrawn his claim of immunity. They also drew attention to the unexplained passing of nearly a year since that time before Netanyahu suddenly decided to raise the issue now.The prosecution rejected his substantive immunity claim that he undertook actions discussed in the indictment in his capacity serving the state, saying his immunity does not permit him to simply violate laws such as by committing bribery and fraud.Earlier in the week, Netanyahu and the other defendants asked the court to
MOREOVER, the prosecution rejected Netanyahu’s claim that there had been arbitrary enforcement against him since Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua was not indicted.Yeshua is described in the Netanyahu indictment as following instructions about where and when to post positive Netanyahu articles and to limit negative articles on the Walla website.Based on that, Netanyahu’s lawyers, as well as Shaul Elovitch, have claimed they were unfairly singled out.The prosecution responded that Netanyahu is a public servant and has special duties which go beyond the duties that Yeshua might have as a private citizen.They also said he was different from Elovitch because it was really Elovitch who concocted the media bribery scheme in Case 4000.
Next, they said Yeshua was just carrying out aspects of his orders – without any personal benefit – which facilitated Elovitch’s promise to Netanyahu of positive media coverage.Further, the prosecution said that Yeshua came forward at the earliest stages of the investigation and volunteered and initiated information to be helpful, as well as offering extensive documentary proof to confirm his narrative.This was in contrast to Netanyahu and Elovitch, who the prosecution has accused of repeatedly lying about their role in the media bribery scheme.Separately, the prosecution addressed claims by Shaul’s wife, Iris, that she was discriminated against arbitrarily.Iris noted that she was indicted as Shaul’s wife, while Sara Netanyahu was not indicted as the prime minister’s wife, even though she was also accused of participating in the bribery scheme.Essentially, the prosecution said that the two women had different roles, different legal standards for a bribe giver and a bribe receiver, and that it was less clear that Sara knew her actions were criminal than it was with Iris.Earlier Thursday, the prosecution responded to a court order from earlier this week to turn over additional documents sought by the defense, arguing alternately that the defense already had many of those documents or that the court might be unclear about the implications of turning over some internal law enforcement documents.Regarding the internal law enforcement documents, the prosecution asked the court for clarification.
LAST SUNDAY, Netanyahu’s lawyers, Boaz Ben Tzur and Amit Hadad, had provided a series of quotes from interrogations in their motion to dismiss the trial, which framed the police as attempting to systematically bully nearly every witness to manufacture allegations against Netanyahu.Many of the quotes in the motion were new in the sense that they have either not been covered before in the media or had been given little attention until now.The motion quoted former prime minister’s office director-general Harel Locker as telling the police: “I felt that you were pressuring me to lie and I told the entire truth and only the truth. I will not lie and I will not say that he [Netanyahu] asked me to handle that [a part of the criminal allegations]. The prime minister did not speak to me about that.”Next, the motion referred to former Netanyahu chief-of-staff Ari Harow, now turned state’s witness, who told police at one point: “Tell me what you want me to say, and I’ll say it.”According to the motion (sometimes motions leave out the full context), the police questioner responded: “Tell me instances of something improper, something forbidden, something illegal.”Regarding former top communications ministry official Eitan Tzafrir, the motion said that they threatened him saying, “Don’t destroy your life, ok? Don’t destroy your life – tell us things about Netanyahu… tell us, tell us.”In addition, the motion said that police told Tzafrir that they were ignoring and not writing down his answers which did not help them make their case against the prime minister.Similarly, the motion quoted the police as telling former communications ministry director-general and top Netanyahu aide Shlomo Filber, also turned state’s witness, that they were not interested in his defenses of Netanyahu that regarding certain actions he undertook for Bezeq, he had also done for Cellcom, Partner and HOT.Bezeq is at the center of Case 4000, also known as the “Bezeq-Walla Affair,” because Netanyahu allegedly influenced communications policy to benefit Shaul Elovitch’s Bezeq in exchange for Elovitch’s Walla media outlet shifting to positive coverage of the prime minister.
OTHER POINTS made by the motion were more familiar, such as attacking the police for abusing and blackmailing former top Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz, now turned state’s witness, into incriminating the prime minister.The defense team said that Hefetz’s physical health, diet, cell conditions and mental health had been abused by police, and demanded lifting a gag order on the police’s use of a woman with a romantic connection to Hefetz (who was not his wife) to extort him.Moreover, the motion said that hundreds of intentional leaks by law enforcement to besmirch Netanyahu had likely eliminated his opportunity at a fair trial by unduly prejudicing witnesses and even potentially the court.Further, the defense said that former Lahav 433 chief Roni Ritman and former police chief Roni Alsheich were prejudiced against Netanyahu.In an unusual strategic move, the defense tried to use allegations that Ritman and Alsheich have made against Netanyahu as the basis for the prejudice accusation.Ritman has said that Netanyahu sent a junior policewoman to complain about him for alleged sexual harassment, and Alsheich has said that private investigators were sent by Netanyahu to tail and intimidate law enforcement. Neither allegation has been proven or disproven, but Netanyahu’s lawyers tried to use the existence of the allegations as proof that the two were out to get him.Little is known about any relationship between Ritman and Netanyahu, but Alsheich was a beloved Netanyahu appointee who tried to protect the prime minister’s wife, Sara, from allegations early in his term.However, once it became clear to Alsheich that the police would recommend indicting the prime minister, he and Netanyahu became public enemies.Another point in the motions was that a number of persons, such as members of the Knesset involved with trying to pass the “Yisrael Hayom Law” – connected with Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom media bribery affair” – were not indicted even as Netanyahu was.Based on this, his defense team claimed discrimination.Though in theory the defense asked the court to dismiss the indictment immediately, legally speaking many of these arguments will only come into play after the prosecution has rested its case.At that point, the defense can ask the court to dismiss the case without need for bringing witnesses in defense.The final pretrial hearing is set for January 13.
Regarding one of Netanyahu's central claims that police systematically bullied witnesses to make up lies to take him down, the prosecution gave multiple defenses.First, it said that the question of whether witnesses were credible or not and how they were treated is one for the court to address at trial when they come to testify and are cross-examined.Second, the prosecution accused Netanyahu's lawyers of taking a series of quotes entirely out of context to paint a false picture.Rather, the prosecution admitted that interrogations are not a present experience and that the police do apply and are allowed to apply certain forms of pressure to get law-breakers to tell the truth.Within those boundaries, the prosecution said that the police did not violate any rules and that their main goal was to reveal the truth.
