Netanyahu wanted a social media blackout during IDF operation - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the proposal to shut down social media platforms during the first days of the 11-day war in Gaza and the riots in the mixed cities, in an effort to simmer down the attacks, Walla and

reported on Sunday.

Specifically, Netanyahu wanted to block TikTok, in which

of Arabs attacking Jews went viral on numerous occasions, arguing that the platform is offering a space for the flames to fan, and could lead to more violence.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Prime Minister brought the idea up on two separate occasions but was shut down each time by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, as well as other officials,

noted.

The proposal was "based on the understanding that social media platforms inflamed what was already going on in Israel," an official told Walla, "with many of the riots and violence coming together through Facebook and TikTok videos that served as inspiration."

One of the more viral videos was one of a 17-year-old Arab east-Jerusalem resident attacking a haredi Jew on the Jerusalem light-rail. He was later arrested by Israel Police.

The prime minister did not approve blocking Instagram and Facebook in Israel," said the Prime Minister's Office.

However, the official who spoke to Walla insisted that the proposal included Facebook and Instagram in an effort to block all access to the inciting content.

"He [however] did investigate the different possibilities for dealing with the phenomenon of

, which police and security forces concluded did indeed contribute to the increase in violence,"

reported.

"Blocking access to social media is an anti-democratic act that we've seen in Egypt, Turkey and Russia," Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler of the Israel Democratic Institute told Walla.

