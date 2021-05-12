The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

TikTok videos spread lies about Israel - here’s what you can do about it

"If they are exposed to the interpretation of the news through TikTok, that should make us worried.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 12, 2021 14:51
Police Officers clash with Palestians at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on April 21, 2021. Clashes erupted after Israeli police put barriers that prevented people from sitting on the steps in the plaza outside the gate. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Police Officers clash with Palestians at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on April 21, 2021. Clashes erupted after Israeli police put barriers that prevented people from sitting on the steps in the plaza outside the gate.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
There are a worrying number of videos about the Israel-Palestinian conflict that have been published on TikTok in recent days, garnering tens of thousands if not millions of views.
According to University of Haifa's Prof. Gabriel Weimann, there is an alarming amount of fake news, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish messaging being shared in these short films.
“Since no one controls, regulates or checks these videos, you can post whatever you want,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “There are a lot of lies.”
One video, for example, shows the tree that burned on top of the Temple Mount earlier this week. But in the film, the TikToker accuses Israel of trying to burn down the Al-Aqsa Mosque. 
The videos can be broken down into three categories: news, propaganda and political declarations. 
Some of the clips simply show the situation in Gaza from the Palestinian point of view, such as buildings collapsing or the population panicking as Israel carries out airstrikes. 
“We don’t really see a lot of this on Israeli TV and Western channels,” Weimann said. “They get it out using TikTok and social media.”
Take a recent video by Shahed (@shahed.kudsi): “This world is sick,” she says. “May Allah protect them.”
Then, she shows scenes in eastern Jerusalem of the protests and riots on the Temple Mount. Over the pictures it says, “In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians who had gathered to break their fast, throwing a stun grenade into a crowd of men, women and children.”
@shahed.kudsi
Ya rab protect them❤️ keep them in your prayers everyone #freepalestine #palestine #arab
♬ another love - eh
 
The video got 147,000 likes.
Another short clip selects a narrow view of an Israeli soldier dragging a Palestinian on the ground during a recent confrontation. The use of compelling music sensationalizes the episode. The video got 158,000 likes and close to 13,000 shares.
@palestiniansisterrrr
This is near Shiekh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem capital of Palestine #palestine #palestinian #israel #israeli #عرب #عربي #فلسطيني
♬ another love - eh

The propaganda reels can be divided into two categories - those produced by Palestinians in Arabic and those produced by Arabs or Muslims living in the United States or other English-speaking countries.
“Some of them are songs for Palestine, Sheikh Jarrah or Gaza - made in the West and getting more than a million views,” Weimann noted.
He said that because the videos are “made in TikTok-style they are very attractive.” 
In a video entitled “What is currently going on in Palestine?” that had 51,500 shares, TikToker Solana (@solanathagreenfairy) explains that, “One of the holiest sites in Islam, Al-Aqsa Mosque, is on fire. Israeli forces have shot Palestinians, thrown stun grenades all over the mosque and sprayed tear gas. There is a video currently circulating with hundreds of Israeli settlers singing and dancing and celebrating these horrendous attacks.
“In addition to this, since last October, Israeli settlers have been stealing and moving into Palestinians’ homes in Sheikh Jarrah. 
“And since early this month, the situation has severely escalated. Far right-wing Zionists were marching through the streets chanting death to Arabs. As well as the military assaulting women and children and forcibly raiding homes.”
She calls on the public to “share informative resources to spread awareness and donate and sign petitions when you can.”
@solanathagreenfairy
a brief explanation but please help in any way you can !!! #foryou #savesheikhjarrah #viral
♬ original sound - solana
 
TikToker Kamelia (@bnr.kamelia), who appears to be French, jigs to a popular song while she spits on the Israeli flag and says she prefers s**t over Israel. 
Her video got 313,000 likes.
The political declaration videos use TikTok to take viewers to other sites where they can learn more or take action. One of Kamelia’s videos, for example, informs watchers of how they can participate in local marches for Palestine. 
“These videos are not just videos,” Weimann said. “They have political messages in the videos and in the comments they link to other places to expand the exposure.”
TikTok has 1.2 billion active users, half of them are in China and half of them are young people - many under the age of 16, despite the community rules - from around the world. 
“Many young people get their information from social media,” Weimann warned. “If they are exposed to the interpretation of the news through TikTok, that should make us worried.”
TikTok is owned by a Chinese company and has proved insensitive to public pressure to regulate the site. Weimann said he found a 1100% increase in antisemitic messaging on the platform between 2020 and 2021. 
“Either TikTok is not willing to regulate against antisemitism or it has not been able to,” he said.
What is Weimann’s best advice for countering fake videos?
“Launch a counter campaign with counter narratives,” he said. 


Tags Gaza Arab Israeli conflict TikTok video
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by