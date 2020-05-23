Netnanyahu's trial to be covered on Channel 13

The management of "Reshet" and Channel 13 journalists reached a compromise on Saturday, enabling the news network to cover Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on Sunday. The announcement comes after weekend reports that the channel would outsource the broadcast for the event."We're glad that 'Reshet' is taking back its word and is allowing the journalists of Channel 13 to broadcast from Netanyahu's trial [on Sunday]," tweeted Channel 13 journalist Matan Hodorov. "It's a shame a plea to the High Court of Justice had to be made, and even more so it's a shame [there were] false claims regarding a 'concern of disruption' of the broadcast, for which the news company had been setting up for weeks. To clear any and all doubts and discredit any spin: There no Channel 13 news crew had any intention of disrupting the broadcast."
It was reported that the CEO of Channel 13 Israel Tavito criticized channel employees and the Board of Directors of the The Second Authority for Television and Radio, and shed light on the crisis with the channel's reporters, as well as the motive of their protest."For all intents and purposes, the company has been operating for without an editor-in-chief," Tavito was quoted as saying.Tavito also said he was removed from his position as CEO and no londer served as the editor-in-chief."There's an internal group that compartmentalizes network employees, that is in charge of some of the company's news broadcasts. I requested again to use the normal group we had used up until that point, but the request was denied by the committee of journalists, a decision that was supported by the company's journalists."
שמחים ש״רשת״ חוזרת בה ומאפשרת לעיתונאי חדשות 13 לשדר ממשפט נתניהו מחר. חבל שנדרשה לשם כך עתירה לבג״ץ, וחבל יותר על טענות השווא בדבר ״חשש לשיבוש״ משדר שלקראתו חברת החדשות נערכת שבועות. למען הסר ספק וכדי להפריך ספינים: מעולם לא היתה כוונה לאיש מאנשי חדשות 13 כל כוונה לשבש את השידור https://t.co/Hr3fYTRULN— מתן חודורוב (@MatanHodorov) May 23, 2020
