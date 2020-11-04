New chair of Settlement Division prays at Temple Mount

Yishai Merling, who was recently elected chairperson of the Settlement Division, visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday to express his gratitude for winning the position at the World Zionist Congress and pray for his success according to Joint Headquarters of Temple Mount Organizations.Merling visited the Temple Mount with other Likud activists who came to express their gratitude about the results of the World Zionist Organization elections. The chairman of the joint headquarters gave Merling and Likud activists a tour of the Temple Mount before they prayed Mincha. Merling was impressed by the positive treatment they received from the police and by the calm atmosphere on the Temple Mount.Merling's visit to the Temple Mount is said to be the fulfillment of a promise that he made to himself at the outset of his run for chairperson of the Settlement division. This is his first-ever visit to the Temple Mount.
