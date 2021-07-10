New emergency center to open for Holocaust survivors

The "Yad Ezer La-Haver" organization announced that they will be launching a new emergency center for Holocaust survivors next week on Tuesday, July 13 at 19:00 in Haifa.

"Yad Ezer La-Haver" is an organization established in 2001 that supplies assistance and "a warm home" for Holocaust Survivors in Israel.

The central and national emergency assistance and distress center for Holocaust survivors and the elderly will be function as the primary emergency center around the country and will be a link between all the organization's branches around the country.

The center will supply Holocaust survivors with information and assistance regarding their medical affairs and will also be place where they can get a warm meal. They will also distribute food packages. These services are being made available free of charge with the intention that Holocaust survivors will be instilled with hope.

The center will function 24/7 and will be manned by volunteers from various sources, such as national service and members of the organization.

The launch event and the project are in collaboration with the international Zionist organization, Bnai Zion, and the "international Christian embassy in Jerusalem".

"The emergency center is opening because of the growing social and economic gaps in Israeli society," said Founder and CEO of "Yad Ezer La-Haver", Shimon Sabbag, who is looking forward to the launch.

"Living with the loneliness is the worst thing," he said about Holocaust survivors. " We cannot allow any [survivor] or needy person to be left without crutches or a wheel chair because they don't have a few hundred shekels for deposit."