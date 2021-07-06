The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New Israeli plan looks to reduce bureaucracy in government offices

The plan was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry, and the Justice Ministry starting several months before Israel's new government took office.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 6, 2021 13:04
FROM LEFT: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman attend the new government’s first meeting, at the Knesset on Sunday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel is declaring war on regulation and bureaucracy. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, and Deputy Prime Minister Avir Kara presented a new government plan to significantly reduce excess bureaucracy in government offices.
The plan was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry starting several months before Israel's new government took office.
As Israel seeks to recover from the coronavirus crisis, one of the main channels of action for accelerating the growth of the economy lies in promoting smart regulatory policies and reducing the excessive regulatory burden. According to various estimates, the economic potential of improving regulation in Israel on GDP is about NIS 58-100 billion. The OECD estimates that improving regulation in Israel, even just to the OECD average, will increase GDP per capita by 3.75% within 5 years and 5.75% within a decade" (about NIS 75 billion), the report said.
A "smart regulation" team has been working for the past six months to formulate a national plan in the field of regulation to address the challenges of getting out of the corona crisis, with extensive international reviews and consultations.
The team's recommendations include the creation of a regulatory framework law that will regulate the internal government processes regarding formulating and determining regulation in Israel, as well as establishing a central regulatory control authority with powers in law that would allow it to oversee the regulatory system and develop its capabilities, and to constitute a government professional body in the field of regulation.
"Just as in the economic crisis of the 1980s in Israel, an in-depth reform of budgetary policy was promoted, so today, against the background of the economic crisis following the Corona epidemic, the need for such legislation is sharpened," the document said.
The central recommendations of the report include:
  • Establishment of a regulatory authority to examine, measure, coordinate and report on the matter
  • Set a system for defining the guiding principles for smart regulation
  • Audit existing regulations, measuring effectiveness and costs, and requiring an 'adopt or explain' approach to many existing regulations.
  • Taking control of the regulatory system, by establishing a research division and regulatory registry
  • Promoting coordination and cooperation between regulators
  • Providing guidance, training and counseling
  • Adopting additional mechanisms aimed at improving regulation, when relevant.


