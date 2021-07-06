New Israeli plan looks to reduce bureaucracy in government offices

The plan was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office, the Israel is declaring war on regulation and bureaucracy. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, and Deputy Prime Minister Avir Kara presented a new government plan to significantly reduce excess bureaucracy in government offices.The plan was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry starting several months before Israel's new government took office.

As Israel seeks to recover from the coronavirus crisis, one of the main channels of action for accelerating the growth of the economy lies in promoting smart regulatory policies and reducing the excessive regulatory burden. According to various estimates, the economic potential of improving regulation in Israel on GDP is about NIS 58-100 billion. The OECD estimates that improving regulation in Israel, even just to the OECD average, will increase GDP per capita by 3.75% within 5 years and 5.75% within a decade" (about NIS 75 billion), the report said.