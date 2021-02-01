The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New JDC program helps laid-off workers develop new work skills

Employees also participate in a workshop to develop digital and self-learning skills required for a job market that is constantly changing.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 16:37
The JDC offices under construction in Jerusalem in August, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The JDC offices under construction in Jerusalem in August, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A new program by the Joint Distribution Committee's Joint-Tevet employment initiative will help train workers returning to their jobs after layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pilot program, in collaboration with the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, is intended to encourage reintegration into the workforce and adapt both businesses and employees to changes in the labor market.
The project was launched in the wake of new National Insurance Institute protocols that provide proportional government grants to unemployed people returning to work in order to compensate for a decrease in wages. This gives the unemployed an opportunity to return to their jobs, even if part-time or at lower pay. The program also helps businesses that have suffered financially to continue operating while retaining employees and training new ones.
The pilot combines work with the development of skills adapted to the evolving labor market. It subsidizes 80% of a training course, up to NIS 10,000 ($3,125) per employee. The course is chosen by the employer according to the needs of the business.
Employees also participate in a workshop to develop digital and self-learning skills required for a job market that is constantly changing.
Funding is provided for employees over the age of 22 who do not have a college degree or professional certification and who earn up to NIS 11,250 ($3,500) per month.
“The new model we built is a win-win-win,” says Einav Aharoni-Younes, director-general of Joint-Tevet. “Workers get relevant training at no cost while remaining on the job and benefiting from an increase in pay. Employers are able to upgrade their workforce based on their needs. And the state can take advantage of the interim period of the coronavirus to develop human capital in Israel through training and developing skills.”


Tags unemployment israel employment training Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by