New robot to enable faster coronavirus tests in the IDF

IDF officials emphasized the impotence of the lab in preserving the operational continuity and preparedness of IDF forces.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 5, 2020 21:03
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
A new robot in service of the IDF will shorten the waiting period for receiving coronavirus test results to only 30 hours, according to a report by N12.
The IDF inaugurated a new robot to its coronavirus testing lab on Wednesday that will significantly increase the number of tests that are done each day, as well as decrease the waiting time for receiving results.
The IDF Medical Corps' coronavirus lab was established in March after the IDF converted its DNA testing lab for identifying fallen soldiers into a coronavirus testing lab within four days.
"This step is a significant contribution to the Medical Corps' capability of providing assistance to IDF personnel during this pandemic, as well as to the overall abilities of the IDF," the chief IDF medical officer Brig.-Gen. Tarif Bader said at the time.
The lab has remained active 24/7 and has provided hundreds of tests daily, while also conducting groundbreaking research that aims to promote and develop technologies that will allow for faster processes of identifying the virus, all for the purpose of enabling quicker response to patients and breaking the chain of infections as fast as possible.
IDF officials emphasized the importance of the lab in preserving the operational continuity and preparedness of IDF forces.
"The benefits of the IDF lab don't only manifest in its advanced technology but first and foremost in its human capital," commander of the IDF lab Dr. Noam Porter said. "The wonderful staff that work days and nights to take care of the soldiers' health are the real strength of this lab's capabilities."
Another new addition to the IDF's array of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus is a new position: head of the coronavirus branch, which will be responsible for managing and monitoring the whole aspect of testing for the virus in the military. Maj. Adi Buchbut was chosen to fill the position and was promoted to lieutenant-colonel upon his appointment.
"We are waging a campaign against the spread of the coronavirus in the IDF," Buchbut said. "The medical teams in the IDF and myself will do whatever it takes to eradicate the pandemic and to preserve the IDF's abilities."


