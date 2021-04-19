New site offers Israelis luxury cruises around the world

Less than two months after Royal Caribbean International announced that it would offer cruise routes from Israel this summer, a subsidiary of the company is offering to help Israelis book luxury cruises around the world.
Celebrity Cruises, a luxury brand belonging to the Royal Caribbean corporation, said Monday that it launched a new Hebrew-language website (www.celebrity-cruises.co.il) to allow Israelis to book cruises to destinations like Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, Panama, the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian fjords and the Mediterranean, in packages that come complete with appropriate flights, the company said. Customers can pay in shekels, with up to 10 interest-free payments, said Sunorama, the company representing Celebrity Cruises in Israel.
In addition, the company will offer 6-8- night cruises between Israel and the Greek Islands starting in June, the company said. The cruises will be on its newest ship, the Celebrity Apex, which offers new features such as a deck that hangs next to the ship, changing its position and activities throughout the day, as well as a live rooftop garden on the upper deck, and Infinite Veranda rooms where the balconies become an integral part of the room. All cruises offer Internet and drinks throughout, the company said.
Royal Caribbean will offer three- to seven-night escapes to the Greek Isles and Cyprus starting in June for fully vaccinated passengers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the company's decision to launch in Israel a vote of confidence in the country's coronavirus vaccination program. “Just as we made Israel the world champion in vaccines, we will make it the world champion in economics and tourism in the post-corona era,” he said in March.
