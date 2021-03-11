The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New visitor center planned for Broad Wall in Jerusalem's Old City

The Broad Wall was built in 701 BC by King Hezekiah to protect Jerusalem against the conquest by the Assyrian king, Sennacherib.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 11, 2021 03:37
New visitor center planned for Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem (photo credit: THE COMPANY FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JEWISH QUARTER IN THE OLD CITY OF JERUSALE)
New visitor center planned for Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem
(photo credit: THE COMPANY FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JEWISH QUARTER IN THE OLD CITY OF JERUSALE)
A new visitor center including an educational hologram exhibit planned for the "Broad Wall" archaeological site was approved by the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee on Wednesday.
The visitor center will be located along an unearthed section of the Broad Wall fortification built by King Hezekiah in what is now the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.


The center, a project initiated by the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, will educate visitors about the period in which the wall was built and preserve visual accessibility of the site to the general public.
A hologram will bring the visitors into the spirit of the period, including the tension leading up to the siege of Jerusalem by the Assyrian king, Sennacherib, the fortifications and preparations made by Hezekiah ahead of the siege, the buildings demolished because they stood in the path of the wall and the guard tower that towered over the wall in order to tell the story of the war with the Assyrians. Another popular archaeological site, Hezekiah's water tunnel in the City of David, was also built as part of preparations for the siege.

Current view of the "Broad Wall" site in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem (Credit: The Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem)Current view of the "Broad Wall" site in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem (Credit: The Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem)
"I am happy about the approval of the 'Broad Wall' program, which will reveal to the general public another gem of history from Jerusalem of yesteryear," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "The wall, which was built by King Hezekiah, stood against the breach and Jerusalem was not conquered. It's time to give it the respect it deserves."
Visitor center planned for the "Broad Wall" site in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem (Credit: The Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem)Visitor center planned for the "Broad Wall" site in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem (Credit: The Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem)
The project will move forwards for approval by the regional planning committee and, if approved, is planned to take six months to complete.
"We appreciate and value the work of the municipality and the mayor to promote this important project, and the rest of the projects for the development of the tourist and urban space," said Herzl Ben Ari, CEO of the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. "According to our plan, six months after receiving the building permit, we will finish and inaugurate the project. In addition, it is important for us to express great appreciation to the staff of the Jerusalem Ministry who is a full partner in this project and other projects."
The Broad Wall, built in 701 BC, was uncovered in 1970 and helped settle a debate among archaeologists about the borders of Jerusalem during the First Temple period.


Tags Jerusalem archaeology jerusalem archaeology old city jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by