New website seeks to connect Israeli society with Sigd holiday

Stories of the Ethiopian Aliyah are covered with 17 members of the community recounting their harrowing experience as well.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 05:39
Sigd holiday, November 16, 2020 (photo credit: NIR PUR)
Sigd holiday, November 16, 2020
(photo credit: NIR PUR)
In celebration of the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd, the joint venture by the Eshkolot organization and the Ethiopian Jewish Heritage Center to launch a website aims to expose Israeli society to the holiday, according to a Tuesday press release from the two organizations.
Some of the content featured include videos, quizzes and personal stories related to the holiday. The website was developed in light of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, preventing many from celebrating Sigd in a communal fashion. The project also emphasizes the unique characteristics of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, covering community life, the story of their immigration, the meaning of Sigd and its connection to the Jewish people.
Adir Vishniya, Eshkolot CEO, said in a statement that "The project is being held for the first time this year with the aim of connecting the general Israeli public to the glorious heritage of Ethiopian Jews. Thanks to the new website, the general public will be able to be exposed to materials and information in an accessible and experiential way, and thus become better acquainted with the special story of Ethiopian Jewry." 
"The Feast of Sigd symbolizes the great longing, great faith and expectation of Ethiopian Jewry for Jerusalem throughout the ages. We want the entire Jewish people, in Israel and in the Diaspora, to be able to long for and love Jerusalem alongside Ethiopian Jewry, in gestures of love and brotherhood," Vishniya added.
Access the website here.
 


